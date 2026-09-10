Tucker (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

With days of signing a new one-year contract with the Buccaneers on Aug. 30, Tucker wasn't practicing due to an undisclosed health concern, which was revealed to be a knee injury when he went down as a DNP on Wednesday's injury report. His ability to mix back into at least individual drills is a positive sign ahead of Sunday's visit to Cincinnati, but Friday's report will unveil whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for that contest.