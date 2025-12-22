Tucker rushed four times for three yards and a touchdown in the Buccaneers' 23-20 loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

Tucker logged four carries and netted single-digit rushing yardage for the second straight game, but he got into the end zone for a third consecutive contest via a one-yard run with under seven minutes remaining in the third quarter. Tucker's compact 5-foot-10, 210-pound frame appears to have carved him out his current red-zone role, but he'll likely remain a TD-dependent fantasy option in a Week 17 road matchup against the Dolphins.