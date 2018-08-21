Bailey brought in one of two targets for a 21-yard touchdown in the Buccaneers' 30-14 preseason win over the Titans on Saturday.

The fourth-quarter touchdown was the latest taste of success for the 24-year-old, who's consistently been impressing in his bid for a spot on the latter half of the wide receiver depth chart. Bailey has not only stood out in multiple camp practices, but he also paced Bucs pass catchers in the preseason opener against the Dolphins with four receptions for 52 yards. Naturally, the last one or two receivers kept on the 53-man roster will have to pull double duty on special teams, and to that end, Bailey logged eight snaps on return units Saturday in addition 20 offensive plays.