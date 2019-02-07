Buccaneers' Sergio Bailey: Could return for spring workouts
Bailey (ankle) will hopefully be back to full health by the time Tampa Bay's offseason program begins this spring, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Bailey was having a strong preseason for Tampa Bay before slipping on wet turf and sustaining a significant ankle injury minutes prior to the Buccaneers' third preseason tilt. The undrafted Eastern Michigan product consequently spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve in recovery. However, the timing of Bailey's incident at least allowed him a head start on his rehab process, and it seems the receiver could be back in the swing of things well before training camp opens up this summer. With DeSean Jackson's (Achilles) future with the Bucs on uncertain grounds and Adam Humphries scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March, there should be plenty of opportunities for Bailey to make a name for himself in Tampa Bay this offseason.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...