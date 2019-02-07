Bailey (ankle) will hopefully be back to full health by the time Tampa Bay's offseason program begins this spring, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Bailey was having a strong preseason for Tampa Bay before slipping on wet turf and sustaining a significant ankle injury minutes prior to the Buccaneers' third preseason tilt. The undrafted Eastern Michigan product consequently spent his entire rookie season on injured reserve in recovery. However, the timing of Bailey's incident at least allowed him a head start on his rehab process, and it seems the receiver could be back in the swing of things well before training camp opens up this summer. With DeSean Jackson's (Achilles) future with the Bucs on uncertain grounds and Adam Humphries scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in March, there should be plenty of opportunities for Bailey to make a name for himself in Tampa Bay this offseason.