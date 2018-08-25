Buccaneers' Sergio Bailey: Injures ankle before Friday's game
Bailey won't play Friday's preseason game against the Lions due to an ankle injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Bailey has had a solid preseason with five receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown through the first two contests. He also rounded out his value with special teams duties. The third preseason game is the final dress rehearsal for starters, so sitting out may hurt Bailey's chances to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.
