Bailey won't play Friday's preseason game against the Lions due to an ankle injury, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Bailey has had a solid preseason with five receptions for 73 yards and one touchdown through the first two contests. He also rounded out his value with special teams duties. The third preseason game is the final dress rehearsal for starters, so sitting out may hurt Bailey's chances to secure a spot on the 53-man roster.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • andrew-luck.jpg

    WR Tiers 4.0

    Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    RB Tiers 4.0

    Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 4.0

    Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...