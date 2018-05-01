Buccaneers' Sergio Bailey: Makes way to Tampa Bay

Bailey signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

As a senior at Eastern Michigan, Bailey hauled in 54 receptions for 878 yards and nine touchdowns during his senior campaign last season. It's unlikely the Bucs are looking for Bailey to contribute on offense, so if hopes to make the team he'll likely have to prove his worth as a specials teamer.