Buccaneers' Shaheed Salmon: Sidelined with ankle injury
Salmon did not play in Saturday's preseason game against the Titans due to an ankle injury, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Salmon, who went undrafted out of Stanford, could struggle to make the 53-man roster if the ankle issue keeps him sidelined much longer. He's competing for a reserve role at middle linebacker behind starter Kwon Alexander.
