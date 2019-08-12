Buccaneers' Shane Bowman: Latches on with Bucs
Bowman signed a contract with Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Undrafted out of Washington, Bowman figures to compete for a depth role at defensive end after latching on with Tampa Bay. He played in eight games during his senior season, registering nine total tackles.
