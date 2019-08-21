Buccaneers' Shane Bowman: Reverts to IR

Bowman (ankle) reverted to Tampa Bay's injured reserve Tuesday after clearing waivers, according to the league's official transactions page.

Barring an injury settlement, the undrafted rookie out of Washington will spend the rest of the season on IR with the Buccaneers. With Bowman out, Patrick O'Connor faces an easier tentative path to the 53-man roster.

