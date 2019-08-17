Buccaneers' Shane Bowman: Sidelined with ankle injury
Bowman injured his ankle in Friday's preseason win and is expected to miss a week or two, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Bowman signed with the Buccaneers earlier in the week and saw just 15 snaps prior to his injury. The undrafted defensive end was already facing steep odds at a roster spot and his injury only makes things more difficult for him. Patrick O'Connor will likely see an uptick in snaps while Bowman is out.
