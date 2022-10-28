Barrett suffered a torn left Achilles' tendon in Thursday's loss to the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN ports.

Barrett will miss the rest of the season and faces an estimated rehab timeline of 7-to-9 months. The linebacker has recorded 40.5 sacks in 54 career regular-season games for Tampa Bay, while veteran backups Carl Nassib and Anthony Nelson have 32 career sacks combined. Barrett turns 30 years old in November and is signed to a four-year, $68.5 million contract that runs through 2024, making him a potential cap casualty this coming offseason

