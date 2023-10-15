Barrett (illness) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Barrett was a late addition to the injury report due to an illness, but he'll still be available Sunday. Through four games, the veteran pass rusher has tallied nine tackles, one sack and one interception while playing around 60 percent of the team's defensive snaps.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Questionable with illness•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Gets big pick-six in win•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Feels 'close to 100 percent'•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Fully cleared to begin camp•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Not practicing to start minicamp•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: In line to play Week 1•