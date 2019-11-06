Barrett was credited with one tackle, a half-sack and two quarterback hits overall in the Buccaneers' 40-34 overtime loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Barrett was notably quiet throughout most of the contest despite logging 74 snaps overall, but he did manage to get in the sack column for the second straight game. The offseason acquisition is now up to 10.5 sacks on the campaign, and his ability to get to the quarterback has also played a part in the 26-year-old equaling a career best with four forced fumbles.