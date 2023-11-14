Barrett had three total tackles and one sack in Sunday's 20-6 win against the Titans.

Barrett saw a dropoff in snaps Sunday with only 29 after six straight games with 40 or more, but still was able to record his fourth sack of the season, putting him second on the team in sacks on the season. The 30-year-old's value comes mostly in his ability to sack the quarterback, but in games where he doesn't his output is lacking.