Barrett recorded six solo tackles and three sacks during Sunday's 28-22 overtime loss to the Falcons.

Barrett's destructive three-sack finale makes him the first Buccaneer to ever conclude the regular season as the NFL leader in sacks. In his first season with Tampa Bay, Barret also managed to surpass Warren Sapp's previous franchise record of 16.5 sacks. Barrett wraps up his record-breaking 2019 campaign with 58 tackles (45 solo), 19.5 sacks, two defended passes, one interception and six forced fumbles across 16 contests. He'll reprise his role as a leader in Tampa Bay's defense in 2020.