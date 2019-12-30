Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Caps season as sack leader
Barrett recorded six solo tackles and three sacks during Sunday's 28-22 overtime loss to the Falcons.
Barrett's destructive three-sack finale makes him the first Buccaneer to ever conclude the regular season as the NFL leader in sacks. In his first season with Tampa Bay, Barret also managed to surpass Warren Sapp's previous franchise record of 16.5 sacks. Barrett wraps up his record-breaking 2019 campaign with 58 tackles (45 solo), 19.5 sacks, two defended passes, one interception and six forced fumbles across 16 contests. He'll reprise his role as a leader in Tampa Bay's defense in 2020.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Just two tackles in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Ties franchise sack record•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Tallies half-sack•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Reaches 14.5 sacks•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Notches another sack in win•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Fantastic season continues•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...