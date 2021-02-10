Barrett, who recorded a sack on his only tackle during the Buccaneers' 31-9 win over the Chiefs during Super Bowl LV, finished the 2020 regular season with 57 tackles (43 solo), eight sacks, three defensed passes and two forced fumbles across 15 games.

It would have been difficult for Barrett to replicate his career-best 19.5-sack effort from 2019 this past season, so the fact he took the quarterback down 11.5 fewer times, albeit in one fewer game, in 2020 isn't an indication of a substandard performance by any stretch. In fact, Barrett was actually just as effective on the tackle front, and he also was still considerably disruptive against opposing signal-callers. The 28-year-old then had a particularly significant impact in the NFC Championship Game win over the Packers, showing shades of his elite 2019 form by bringing Aaron Rodgers down on three occasions. The veteran played the 2020 season on the franchise tag after he and the Buccaneers were unable to come to terms on a long-term deal last offseason, and for what it's worth, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com shared a video of Barrett at the team's championship boat parade Wednesday in which the linebacker professed his desire to return to Tampa Bay in 2021.