Barrett (shoulder) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Barrett was added to the injury report Wednesday as a limited participant, but he was able to finish the week with a full practice. The 27-year-old broke a four-game sack-less streak in Week 9 and has four sacks in 2020.
