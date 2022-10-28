Barrett suffered a torn Achilles in Thursday's loss to the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN ports.
Barrett will miss the rest of the season and faces an estimated rehab timeline of 7-9 months. He has 40.5 sacks in 54 regular-season games for Tampa Bay, while veteran backups Carl Nassib and Anthony Nelson have 32 career sacks combined. Barrett turns 30 in November and is signed to a four-year, $68.5 million contract that runs through 2024, making him a potential cap casualty this coming offseason
