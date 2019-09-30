Barrett finished with four tackles (three solo), including 1.5 for loss, one sack, one interception and another pass defensed in the Buccaneers' 55-40 win over the Rams on Sunday.

With a two-time Defensive Player of the Year in Aaron Donald on the opposite sideline, Barrett continued the early push of his own candidacy for the award Sunday with yet another impactful performance. The sixth-year linebacker was once again deployed as a disruptive force and snagged his first interception of the season on an athletic play late in the third quarter inside Tampa territory. He then helped put the exclamation point on the win via a fumble-causing sack of Jared Goff with 1:06 remaining and the Buccaneers hanging on to an eight-point lead, with Ndamukong Suh picking up the loose ball and rumbling 55 yards for a game-clinching fumble return touchdown. Barrett now has nine sacks on the campaign and has become an elite IDP asset based on the manner in which he's been utilized in coordinator Todd Bowles' 3-4 scheme. He'll look to continue his elite level of play against the Saints in a Week 5 divisional clash.