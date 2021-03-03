Barrett, a pending unrestricted free agent, may not be able to garner the type of payday he's hoping for through either the franchise tag or on a long-term deal in Tampa Bay, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Barrett's situation will be one of the most intriguing to monitor on a Buccaneers roster that has several big names on the cusp of unrestricted free agency. The 28-year-old edge rusher saw his sack total drop from 2019's 19.5 to eight in 2020 while playing on the franchise tag, which netted him a salary of $15.8 million. Barrett proclaimed he'd be returning to the defending champions in the aftermath of Tampa Bay's Super Bowl LV win, but as Laine notes, there could be some hurdles to clear when it comes to compensation. A second consecutive application of the tag seems unrealistic for the franchise, considering Barrett would earn a 120% raise from last year's salary, leading to a cap hit of $19 million. That would seem to make a multi-year contract the logical alternative, except the Chargers' Joey Bosa considerably upped the ante for top-shelf edge rushers with the extension he signed last summer that averages $27 million per season.