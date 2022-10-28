Barrett is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles and will undergo an MRI on Friday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Barrett went down with a lower leg injury in the third quarter of Thursday's loss to the Ravens and it is feared to have been a torn Achilles after initial examinations. More clarity on his status will be provided following Friday's imaging, but the 29-year-old appears likely to be done for the season. If that's the case, Anthony Nelson and Carl Nassib are candidates to step into a starting role at outside linebacker.