Barrett logged four total tackles and a sack in Sunday's season-opening loss to San Francisco.

Barrett was on the field for 56 of a possible 68 snaps on defense (82 percent) and eight of a possible 21 snaps on special teams (32 percent). The fifth-year-pro figures to see a starting role in Todd Bowles' 3-4 system this season. In his last four years with Denver, Barrett logged 137 total tackles, 14 sacks and seven forced fumbles over 61 games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories