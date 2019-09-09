Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Earns sack in loss
Barrett logged four total tackles and a sack in Sunday's season-opening loss to San Francisco.
Barrett was on the field for 56 of a possible 68 snaps on defense (82 percent) and eight of a possible 21 snaps on special teams (32 percent). The fifth-year-pro figures to see a starting role in Todd Bowles' 3-4 system this season. In his last four years with Denver, Barrett logged 137 total tackles, 14 sacks and seven forced fumbles over 61 games.
