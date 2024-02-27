Barrett is expected to be released by the Buccaneers before his $15 million option bonus is due next month, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Barrett appeared in 16 games during the 2023 campaign, after missing much of the 2022 season due to an Achilles tear. The veteran linebacker recorded 52 tackles (33 solo), including 4.5 sacks, a pick-six, a pass defended and three forced fumbles last season, and showed he could still be a contributor, even if his Pro Bowl days may be behind him.