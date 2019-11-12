Barrett was credited with three tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's win over the Cardinals.

The 26-year-old has been enjoying the best season of his career so far, racking up 31 tackles and a whopping 11.5 sacks through the first nine games. Barrett will look to keep his phenomenal season going next week when he and the Buccaneers take on Drew Brees and the potent Saints offense.