Barrett, who suffered a torn Achilles in Week 8 last season, feels like he's already close to full health early in training camp, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Barrett is just a few days over nine months removed from his October 27 Achilles tear, but he managed to avoid the active/PUP list to start training camp and then operated at full speed in the Buccaneers' first practice Wednesday. Barrett credits the team's medical and training staff for developing a plan that put him on pace to be healthy for the start of camp and also allow him to immediately begin participating without restrictions mentally. "All of the running and the change of direction stuff I've been doing with the trainers helped me get a level of confidence in myself," he said. "So, it's just a matter of getting out here and going against an offensive tackle and getting some pressure against me while I'm trying to turn the corner."