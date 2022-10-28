Barrett was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday's game against the Ravens with an ankle injury, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Barrett recorded four tackles and a sack before going down with an ankle injury early in the third quarter. The veteran outside linebacker was then checked out on the Buccaneers' sideline before being carted to the locker room, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic, and his next chance to play will come against the Rams on Sunday, Nov. 6. In Barrett's stead, expect Carl Nassib and Anthony Nelson to play increased roles against Baltimore.