Barrett (illness) tallied four tackles (two solo) in the Buccaneers' 20-6 loss to the Lions on Sunday.

Barrett went into Sunday with a questionable designation due to an illness, but he played on 64 percent of the defense's snaps and turned in a solid tackle total. The veteran linebacker is off to a slow start this season by his standards, as he's recorded a modest 13 stops and just one sack over five games, although he does have a pick-six as well.