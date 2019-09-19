Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Full practice Thursday
Barrett (groin) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Barrett was limited Wednesday due to a groin injury, but he appears back to full health. The 26-year-old has compiled four sacks in just two games and will look to keep up his momentum Sunday versus the Giants.
