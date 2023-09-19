Barrett recorded two tackles, including a sack, and returned an interception for a touchdown against the Bears in a Week 2 victory Sunday.

Barrett was on the field for just over half of Tampa Bay's defensive snaps and made the most of his playing time, registering a sack of Justin Fields early in the second quarter and notching a pick-six late in the fourth period to put the Bucs up by 10 points. The touchdown was the nine-year veteran's first in the NFL. The sack was also his first so far this season.