The Bucs are using their franchise tag on Barrett, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Barrett came over from Denver last offseason and gave the Bucs a fantastic return on a one-year, $5 million contract, leading the NFL in both sacks (19.5) and QB hits (37). A blitz-heavy scheme helped create many of those opportunities, but the extent of his production means it would be foolish to dismiss the 26-year-old pass rusher as a one-year wonder. The Bucs will try to work out a long-term contract with Barrett, while quarterback Jameis Winston likely will be allowed to test the open market. The option to use both a franchise tag and a transition tag no longer exists after the NFL and NFLPA finished a new collective bargaining agreement over the weekend.