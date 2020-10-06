Barrett recorded seven tackles. a sack, a tackle for a loss and a quarterback hit in Week 4 against the Chargers.

Barrett got to Justin Herbert early in the fourth quarter to help the Buccaneers' defense preserve a four-point lead. He now has three sacks for the campaign, all of which have come in the past two games. He remains a key part of the linebackers corps, as he logged a 92 percent snap rate.