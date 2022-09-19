Barrett recorded five tackles, including two sacks, and an additional quarterback hit in the Buccaneers' 20-10 win over the Saints on Sunday.

After a quiet opener against the Cowboys where he tallied just a pair of stops, Barrett bounced back with a typically disruptive effort. The 29-year-old's first two quarterback takedowns of the season were part of a six-sack effort overall for the Buccaneers, and Barrett should continue to provide plenty of pressure in an aggressive scheme that he'd collected 37 sacks in over the prior three years coming into the season.