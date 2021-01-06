Barrett was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Barrett is ready to suit up for Saturday's wild-card matchup as he is no longer on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The linebacker has posted 57 tackles (43 solo), eight sacks and two forced fumbles this season.
