Barrett (groin) won't practice Wednesday, per coach Todd Bowles, Brianna Dix of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Barrett exited late in Sunday's 30-12 win over the Jaguars, and the groin injury that forced his exit continues to bother him as the Buccaneers begin preparing for a crucial Week 17 showdown with the Saints. The 31-year-old pass rusher's best days are behind him, though Barrett continues to fill a starting role when available and has contributed 4.5 sacks among his 50 tackles.