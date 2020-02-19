Barrett may receive the franchise tag this offseason, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The Bucs got a massive return on Barrett's one-year, $5 million contract, with the 27-year-old leading the NFL in both sacks (19.5) and QB hits (37) while also ranking third in forced fumbles (six). Barrett managed just 14 sacks in 61 games with the Broncos before 2019, but he shouldn't be dismissed as a one-year wonder when the one year in question was so dominant. The Bucs likely will use their franchise tag on the star pass rusher if a long-term contract isn't completed within the next couple weeks, though quarterback Jameis Winston also looms as a candidate to be tagged. Because it's the final year of the current CBA, teams are allowed to use a franchise tag for one player and a transition tag for another, rather than being forced to choose between the two.