Barrett, who recorded a solo tackle in the preseason finale against the Colts on Saturday night, made it through training camp and preseason healthy and once again projects for a pass-rush-heavy role out of his starting right outside linebacker spot.

Barrett logged double-digit sacks for the second time in his career last season, tallying 10 quarterback takedowns after slipping to eight in 2020. The veteran once again proved highly durable in 2021 as well, seeing action in 15 regular-season games and then bouncing back from a December knee injury to suit up in both the Buccaneers' postseason contests. Additionally, with Tampa Bay declining to bring back the veteran duo of Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh this offseason, Barrett's pass-rushing acumen could prove even more critical in 2022, which certainly has the potential to up his already robust IDP value further.