Barrett (Achilles) expects to be good to go for Tampa Bay's season opener, Bobby Kownack of the NFL's official site reports.

Barrett, who tore his Achilles in Week 8 of last season, said that he's "ready to go" and that he doesn't "anticipate missing any games" when the 2023 campaign rolls around. The 250-pound linebacker has been a crucial piece within the Buccaneers' defensive unit over the last four years, and he's slated to retain his usual starting pass-rushing gig.