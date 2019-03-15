Barrett is signing a one-year, $5 million contract with Tampa Bay, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Barrett caught on with the Denver practice squad as an undrafted rookie in 2014, eventually piling up 137 tackles, 14 sacks and seven forced fumbles in 61 games (15 starts, 1,856 defensive snaps) for the Broncos. He's a natural fit at outside linebacker with the Buccaneers transitioning to a 3-4 base scheme under new defensive coordinator Todd Bowles. The 26-year-old projects as a starter at this stage of the offseason, but things could change in a hurry if the Bucs draft an edge rusher (e.g. Kentucky's Josh Allen) at No. 5 overall. Barrett might also face some competition from disappointing 2016 second-round pick Noah Spence, who is expected to transition from defensive end to OLB.

More News
Our Latest Stories