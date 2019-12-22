Play

Barrett made two tackles (one solo) in Saturday's 23-20 loss to the Texans.

The game marked Barrett's first without a sack in five contests and his lowest tackle total since Week 11. He'll look to break the Buccanneers' franchise sack mark Week 17 against the Falcons.

