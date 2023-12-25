Barrett left Sunday's 30-12 win over the Jaguars with a groin injury, Greg Auman of Fox Sports reports.
Barrett left towards the end of Sunday's win after sustaining a groin injury and finished the game with two tackles.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Another sack in big win•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Registers sack in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Four stops after overcoming illness•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Active despite illness•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Questionable with illness•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Gets big pick-six in win•