Barrett (shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Beginning the week with back-to-back limited practices isn't ideal, but it's at least encouraging that Barrett hasn't been held out entirely. Unless the 27-year-old pass rusher can upgrade his activity level Friday, though, it looked like he could be destined to carry a 'questionable' tag for Sunday's game in Carolina.
