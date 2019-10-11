Barrett has an oblique injury and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers in London, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Barrett was clear of the injury report until Friday when he was listed as a limited participant. The 26-year-old has enjoyed a dominant start to the season with nine sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception through five games, so he would be a significant loss for the Buccaneers if he can't suit up.