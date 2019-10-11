Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Managing oblique injury
Barrett has an oblique injury and is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers in London, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Barrett was clear of the injury report until Friday when he was listed as a limited participant. The 26-year-old has enjoyed a dominant start to the season with nine sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception through five games, so he would be a significant loss for the Buccaneers if he can't suit up.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Will suit up Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Upgrades to limited practice•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Sidelined with groin injury•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Continues eye-popping tear•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Racking up sacks•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Full practice Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 6 plus offers...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Hockenson returns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including where...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6