Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Might be headed for franchise tag
Barrett may receive the Buccaneers' franchise tag this offseason, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Tampa Bay got a massive return on Barrett's one-year, $5 million contract, with the 27-year-old leading the NFL in both sacks (19.5) and quarterback hits (37) while also ranking third in forced fumbles (six). Barrett managed just 14 sacks in 61 games with the Broncos prior to 2019, but he shouldn't be dismissed as a one-year wonder when the year in question was so dominant. The Bucs likely will use their franchise tag on the star pass rusher if a long-term contract isn't completed within the next couple weeks, though quarterback Jameis Winston also looms as a candidate for the tag. Because it's the final year of the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, teams are allowed to use a franchise tag for one player and a transition tag for another, rather than being forced to choose between the two.
