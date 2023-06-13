Barrett (Achilles) isn't practicing during the start of Tampa Bay's three-day mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Barrett tore his Achilles in Week 8 last season, but he said earlier in the offseason that he's "ready to go" and doesn't "anticipate missing any games" to start 2023. However, it's not surprising to see the Buccaneers taking a cautious approach with the veteran linebacker this offseason. Barrett recorded 37.5 sacks across his first three years in Tampa Bay before missing most of 2022 due to injury.