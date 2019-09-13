Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Notches three sacks
Barrett had three tackles, all sacks, in Thursday's win over Carolina.
Barrett had a quiet first half but came alive in the third quarter as he brought down Cam Newton three times in a span of nine offensive plays for the Panthers. The 26-year-old has eight tackles (six solo) and four sacks through the first two weeks of the season.
