Barrett had three tackles, all sacks, in Thursday's win over Carolina.

Barrett had a quiet first half but came alive in the third quarter as he brought down Cam Newton three times in a span of nine offensive plays for the Panthers. The 26-year-old has eight tackles (six solo) and four sacks through the first two weeks of the season.

