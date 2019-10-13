Barrett (oblique) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers in London, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

As anticipated, Barrett will get the green light to play in Week 6, even though the oblique injury prevented him from practicing Wednesday and Thursday and limited his activity Friday. The NFL's sack leader with nine through five games, Barrett has enjoyed a breakout season that should earn him a healthy payday in free agency next spring.