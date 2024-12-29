The Buccaneers signed Barrett to the active roster Saturday, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.

Greg Auman of Fox Sports broke the news Friday that Barrett was set to reunite with the Buccaneers, whom he helped win a Super Bowl in the 2020 season. Barrett played for the Buccaneers in the previous five seasons before signing a one-year deal with the Dolphins in March. He announced his retirement in July before playing in any games in Miami, and after applying for reinstatement from the reserve/retirement list, he was let go by the Dolphins on Boxing Day. Barrett passed through waivers unclaimed, which allowed him to explore his options, and the veteran edge rusher chose to return to Tampa Bay. He likely won't play against the Panthers on Sunday, but he should be available for the Bucs' regular-season finale against the Saints.