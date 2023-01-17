Barrett (Achilles) said in an interview after Monday's wild-card loss to the Cowboys that he's walking with a normal stride again and hopes to be ready for the start of next preseason, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Barrett missed Tampa Bay's final 10 games of the 2022-23 campaign as a result of the torn Achilles he suffered back in Week 8. The Buccaneers proceeded to place the 30-year-old on injured reserve, and it now it sounds as if Barrett is confident that he'll make a full recovery heading into next season.