Barrett posted four tackles (all solo), including two sacks, and was credited with an additional quarterback hit in the Buccaneers' 26-14 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Barrett was an integral part of a six-sack tally against Kirk Cousins, giving him five sacks overall in the last five contests. The late-season surge has helped significantly bolster Barret's IDP value, which had arguably been a disappointment during a season-opening eight-game stretch during which he'd garnered a modest three quarterback takedowns. Barrett is also quickly closing on the season-best 58 tackles he recorded in 2019, needing eight more stops over the last three games to establish a new high-water mark.