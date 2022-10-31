Barrett (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Monday, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
After suffering a torn Achilles in Week 8 versus the Ravens, Barrett is officially done for the season and has been placed on IR. The 30-year-old will finish the 2022 campaign with 31 tackles, including three sacks, while also forcing a fumble over eight games. In his absence, Anthony Nelson will likely operate in a starting role at outside linebacker moving forward.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Achilles tear confirmed•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Could be done for season•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Suffered Achilles injury•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Forced out Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Will play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Shaquil Barrett: Questionable with illness•